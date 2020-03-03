DS Smith Foam Products rebrands as Engineered Foam Products

Olympus Partners, a private equity firm, has announced it has completed the acquisition of the DS Smith Plastics Division through its portfolio company Liquibox.

The company has been rebranded as Engineered Foam Products.

The new name stems from the acquisition by SCA back in 2001, when the company became SCA Foam Products and subsequently DS Smith Plastics Foam Products in 2012.

David Vallance, CEO of Engineered Foam Products, said: “We have been very well invested under DS Smith, but the acquisition by Olympus Partners will allows Engineered Foam Products the opportunity to grow.”

“Olympus Partners have a clear commitment and belief in Engineering Foam Products, and we are very excited about the future.”

“Engineered Foam Products’ mission is to lead through ideas and engineering innovation to maximise the potential of our materials and to provide sustainable solutions to our customers.”