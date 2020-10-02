DS Smith launches new sustainability strategy

DS Smith has launched its new sustainability vision and strategy, Now and Next, which maps out ambitious commitments and goals for the next decade.

Through its innovative two-phased Now and Next approach, DS Smith will continue to focus on the transition to a circular economy by partnering with customers, communities, governments and influencers to keep materials in use, design out waste and regenerate natural systems. It will continue to focus on CO₂ reduction, protecting biodiversity and reducing water consumption.

Miles Roberts, Group CEO of DS, said: “As we respond to the changing world in which we live and operate, it is critical that our drive to redefine packaging continues to place circularity at the heart of our business. Our new strategy allows us to move beyond just having a strong circular business model ourselves to delivering more circular solutions for our customers and wider society – replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains and providing innovative recycling solutions.”

The strategy sets out four key pillars, alongside a continued commitment to reduce CO₂emissions by 30 per cent against a 2015 baseline and care for its forests and biodiversity wherever it operates.

By 2023, DS Smith will manufacture 100 per cent reusable or recyclable packaging and its aim is that by 2030 all of its packaging will be recycled or reused.

In addition, by 2025, it will optimise fibre use for individual supply chains in 100% of its new packaging solutions and by 2030 it aims to optimise every fibre for every supply chain

Also, by 2025, the company aims to take 1 billion pieces of problem plastics off supermarket shelves, take 250,000 lorries off the road and work with partners to find solutions for ‘hard to recycle’ packaging. Meanwhile, by 2030 it aims to use packaging and recycling to enable the circular economy by replacing problem plastics, reducing customer carbon and eliminating consumer packaging waste

Wouter van Tol, Head of Sustainability, Community and Government Affairs, explained: “Now and Next positions DS Smith at the forefront of the packaging industry and sets a clear roadmap to address immediate challenges, while also working to meet the needs of the next generation by creating solutions that are aligned with the principles of the circular economy. By taking a whole systems approach, we have a huge opportunity to make significant progress against our environmental, social and governance responsibilities.”

Following measurable progress against its nine long-term sustainability goals, the Now and Next Sustainability Strategy has been introduced as part of a strategic review and vision to be the leading supplier of sustainable packaging.