DS Smith Plastics achieves ISO 45001 certification at four manufacturing sites

DS Smith Plastics Foam Products has achieved ISO 45001 certification across all four Foam Products manufacturing sites in the UK.

ISO 45001 replaces the current occupational health and safety management system OHSAS18001 and is the world’s first international standard for Occupational Health and Safety management.

The company believes rather than operating as a stand-alone function, ISO 45001 ensures the business continues to improve and deliver benefits including increased organisational resilience through proactive risk prevention, innovation and continual improvement and strengthening legal and regulatory compliance whilst reducing business losses.

It also demonstrates brand responsibility by committing to safe, healthy and sustainable work and higher consultation and participation of employees in working towards a safer working environment.

John Johnston, Regional Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted with the certification which shows the commitment and focus from everyone within the business to ensure that we work in a safe environment."

“Be it employees, contractors or visitors we have a duty of care to anyone who comes onto our premises and achieving awards like illustrates our commitment to doing this.”