DS Smith Plastics to feature award-winning HOTBIN Composter at RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

Following on from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the award winning HOTBIN Mini Composter will be exhibited alongside the new HOTBIN mk.2 model at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

The new HOTBIN Mini is a slimline hot composter suited for modern gardens which are short on space.

Reaching temperatures of 40°C to 60°C, the HOTBIN Mini can compost all food and garden waste including cooked food, small bones, and perennial weeds, recycling it into rich compost in between 30 and 90 days.

The HOTBIN was awarded RHS Chelsea Flower Show Product of the Year by judges Deborah Meaden, Peter Seabrook, and Chris Harrop.

The judges said: “The HOTBIN Mini Composter shows real innovation in making composting cleaner, simpler, and more accessible for modern households.”

“This year the standard was incredibly high and shows that the UK is leading in garden product innovation and sustainability.”