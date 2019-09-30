DS Smith wins Horners Award for Polymer Design and Innovation

DS Smith’s Hotbin Mini has been announced as the winner of the Horners Award for Polymer Design and Innovation.

It was praised for providing homeowners around the country with a small, slimline unit to help process waste into compost up to 32 times faster than cold composting bins.

DS Smith will be presented its trophy at the prestigious Horners banquet, on the 3rd October at Mansion House in London.

The runner-up, and recipient of the BPF Award was announced as The R & D Factory Ltd, for its development of Streamoulding, a water foaming technology that fits to existing machines to enable lighter weight plastic material to be produced.

The Horners Award Chairman, David Williams, said: “Many of the entries this year demonstrated how smart applications of plastic help us solve everyday issues of reducing waste, and help us love sustainably.”

“I was extremely happy to see how the UK industry is proactively responding to the concerns of the public over waste, and how innovations like the Hotbin Mono demonstrate that innovation in plastic is vital now more than ever.”

Due to such strong competition, three entries were given a Highly Commended certificate.

The first Highly Commended was announced as 3DSeed, a 3D printer which works alongside a miniature plastic grinding unit to create 3D printed objects from recycled PET packaging straight from the home.

The second Highly Commended product was SecurInject, a single-use dental safety syringe designed to prevent needle stick injuries and cross injections.

The third Highly Commended innovation was the Flip Pad, designed and developed by Futurenova.

Flip Pad is a strong a durable iPad case which has been designed specifically to be anti-microbial, making it suitable for doctors and nurses to use in hospitals.