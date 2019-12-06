DSM and ecosystem partners present digital platform for additive manufacturing

Royal DSM is looking to attract manufacturers from a wide range of sectors to help fine-tune a develop its digital additive manufacturing platform that was revealed at Formnext 2019.

The purpose of the digital platform is to leverage application, material, and processing knowledge in order to inform manufacturers about the performance, sustainability, and economic viability of additive manufacturing for their specific applications.

The companies which are involved in the I AM Tomorrow Challenge, are Authentise, Additive Flow, Ecochain, iPoint, Neural Concept, and nTopology.

The companies have focused on a workflow that supports manufacturers in the screening, design, and simulation steps prior to the actual printing of a part.

In doing so, the I AM Tomorrow Challenge seeks to fill in a gap that currently exists in the additive manufacturing value chain.

Hugo da Silva, VP for Additive Manufacturing at DSM, said; “At DSM, we want to remove common barriers to the adoption of 3D printing. A digital platform, capable of giving manufacturers a detailed and personalised 3D printing flow, will remove a lot of the complexity that has crept into the industry in recent years.”

“By supporting promising start-ups and working closely together with them and our partners, we are strengthening our 3D printing ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing across the globe.”

Pieter Wolters, Managing Director for DSM Venturing, said: “The I AM Tomorrow Challenge is the ninth start-up challenge from DSM, and we have experience nurturing and challenging start-up companies to grow.”

“Through the accelerator programme, we get to know the capabilities of the candidates and how they work with other ecosystem plasters, while the start-ups get to know DSM.”

“The accelerator programme is a proof of concept for future collaboration, leading to a faster decision process for potential investments and partnerships.”