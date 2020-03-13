DSM announces partnership with SABIC and UPM Biofuels to create bio-based Dyneema

Royal DSM has announced a partnership that will help to reduce the environmental footprint of Dyneema, the world’s strongest fibre.

The collaboration will see Dyneema transition to bio-based feedstock leveraging SABIC’s ground-breaking TRUCIRCLE solutions for certified renewable products.

Wilfrid Gambade, President for DSM Protective Materials, said: “By partnering with SABIC and UPM Biofuels, we are taking the next important step in our sustainability journey, and driving our industry’s transition from conventional to renewable resources.”

“By improving the impact of our materials, together with our partners, we are helping to protect both people and the environment they live in. In this way, we are using our bright science to deliver brighter living.”

Mark Vester, Circular Economy Leader at SABIC, said: “We firmly believe that true collaboration and innovation will drive positive change. With our TRUCIRCLE initiative, we are more committed than ever to closing the loop on plastics in 2020.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with DSM and UPM Biofuels as a further step towards transforming the value chain and creating a circular, transparent, and sustainable economy.”

Juha Raino, Sales and Marketing Director at UPM Biofuels, said: “We are committed to replacing fossil-based feedstocks with renewable ones.”

“This collaboration with SABIC and DSM is an excellent example of a future beyond fossils, which is a key driver for UPM going forward.”