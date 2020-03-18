DSM awards Professor Marc Hillmyer with the 2020 Bright Science Award in materials sciences

Royal DSM has awarded Professor Marc Hillmyer, from the Chemistry Department at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, with the 2020 Bright Science Award in materials sciences.

The jury selected Professor Hillmyer because of the scientific breadth and depth of his work and its relevance to the advancement of bio-based and circular materials.

This award is for scientists who have made major contributions to fundamental or applied research in the field of sustainable materials and whose work is instrumental in helping businesses involved in materials industries adopt more sustainable strategic directions.

Professor Hillmyer’s scientific work, which combines deep knowledge of polymer synthesis and polymer properties, contributes to the development of recyclable and bio-based performance polymers.

× Expand DSM DSM honours Professor Marc Hillmyer with the 2020 Bright Science Award in materials sciences.

Hillmyer’s scientific breakthroughs also include controlled nano-porosity in materials made from sacrificial block copolymers as well as the hierarchical self-assembly of multifunctional block copolymers into, for example, multicompartment micelles with three distinct phylicities as used in nanolithography. Such breakthroughs, often achieved in collaboration with industrial advisors, are crucial for the transformation toward a bio-based and circular economy.

The 2020 Bright Science Award in materials sciences was organised by DSM in partnership with the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), the world authority on chemical nomenclature and terminology.

The jury praised Professor Hillmyer’s sustainability leadership and contributions to the wider scientific community including his work with the American Chemical Society (ACS), student outreach at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, his position as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Polymers, and his work as Editor-in-Chief of Macromolecules, a journal published by ACS

The award ceremony will be at the IUPAC-MACRO conference on 5-9 July 2020 in JeJu Island, South Korea. During a DSM Award symposium, Professor Hillmyer will deliver an acceptance speech followed by lectures from renowned scientists in the field of Macromolecular Sciences.