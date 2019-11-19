DSM, Chromatic 3D Materials, and German RepRap join forces to develop flexible high-performance solutions

Royal DSM has announced a new partnership with Chromatic 3D Materials and German RepRap (GRR).

Together, the three partners will ensure that manufacturers across a wide range of industries have access to the resources and expertise needed to print high-performance, flexible parts using Chromatic’s line of PU materials.

Hugo da Silva, VP for Additive Manufacturing at DSM, said: “Many high-performance parts require a degree of flexibility in their daily use. Removing barriers that stand in the way of the adoption of this technology by teaming up with partners like Chromatic and GRR clearly underscores the power of DMS’s 3D printing ecosystem.”

“Combining these partners’ expertise across the 3D printing value chain helps make 3D printing more attainable and offer manufacturers a complete solutions.”

“Together, we can inlock the full potential of additive manufacturing and scale 3D printing to industrial production levels.”