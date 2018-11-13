DSM confirms two new products for additive manufacturing at Formnext 2018

At Formnext, DSM will be unveiling two new additive manufacturing products, as well as existing products, giving presentations, and hosting meetings and events in their booth (Hall 3.0, booth E01).

Examples of applications will be showcased in the presence of Hugo Da Silva, the Vice-President of DSM Additive Manufacturing and his team.

The company says the products are innovations in additive manufacturing materials, which present characteristics that are of great relevance for enabling 3D printing of structural parts and to specific sectors, especially Automotive.

Launched early September, DSM will also showcase Novamid ID1030 CF10.

Various partners of DSM are also present at the fair, illustrating DSM’s “ecosystem” approach to additive manufacturing.

Many of them are showcasing use cases or applications of DSM materials for additive manufacturing in their booths.