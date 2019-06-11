DSM expands capacity with new production line

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has announced the strengthening of its leadership in high-performance specialty polymers with the operational launch of a new production line for Arnitel in Emmen, the Netherlands.

The capacity will be expanded by 20 per cent and will enable greater supply flexibility and security.

The new production line will allow DSM to meet the growing demand for Arnitel high-performance ThermoPlastic Copolyesters (TPCs).

Arnitel is increasingly being used as a lighter, greener alternative to conventional rubbers in automotive applications, reducing environmental impact and, ultimately, system costs.

The company believes the new production line underlines DSM’s contribution to the economic development of the Drenthe region, in the Netherlands.

Lu Zhang, Global Business Director at DSM Engineering Plastics, said: “We see increasing demand of Arnitel in various application areas including automotive, consumer and industrial. This capacity expansion shows DSM’s commitment to our customers and industries we serve.”