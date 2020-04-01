DSM shares application and material knowledge to support COVID-19 initiatives

Royal DSM says it is sharing their knowledge of additive manufacturing applications and materials with the 3D printing community to help relieve the needs of hospitals and healthcare workers for medical supplies, equipment and replacement parts.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, supply chains have slowed or come to a halt while the demand for medical supplies, equipment and replacement parts surges.

Additive manufacturing technology is proving a viable solution and the 3D printing community is doing their utmost to design and print parts locally to meet urgent needs.

DSM additive manufacturing experts are facilitating these initiatives with a number of actions such as sharing application and material knowledge. DSM material experts have created a web page, which is updated daily to share applications insights and material recommendations for the parts the 3D printing community is developing.

The company is also facilitating design and printing. Those in need of design-for-additive support or printing capacity can work with DSM to be connected to internal (medical) experts and partners in DSM’s ecosystem and network.

DSM is also working closely with distributors and resellers to ensure sufficient stock of its 3D printing materials is available throughout the distribution chain.