DSM to introduce bio- or recycled-based alternatives for its entire engineering plastics portfolio

Royal DSM has announced at K 2019 that its engineering plastics business will offer a full alternative range of its existing portfolio based on bio- and/or recycled by materials by 2030.

With this announcement, DSM Engineering Plastics is taking the next step in its sustainability journey in alignment with DSM’s purpose-led performance driven-strategy, enabling a circular and bio-based economy.

The portfolio of sustainable alternatives will leverage a toolbox of different technologies and approaches such as fermentation, mechanical recycling, and mass balance accounting of bio-based and chemically recycled feedstock.

Shruti Singhal, President of DSM Engineering Plastics, said: “We have a long history of delivering tangible proof points of our commitment to sustainability.”

“I’m very proud that DSM is leading our industry by taking the ambitious next step of introducing more and more bio- and recycled-based alternatives to our existing portfolio.”

“Together with our customers, suppliers, and partners, we’ve ready to drive our industry forward, seize the sustainable opportunities ahead, and deliver on our purpose of creating brighter lives for all.”