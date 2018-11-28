Dugdale announces Gold Sponsorship of PVC 2020 in Edinburgh

Dugdale, independent PVC compounder has announced its Gold Sponsorship of the Institute of Materials (IOM3) triennial conference and exhibition, PVC 2020, 20th-23rd April.

Over 500 delegates attended PVC 2017 and for the first time the event will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Scotland.

The Edinburgh location appealed to the event organisers for its international connectivity and the enhancement of networking opportunities over the course of the three-day event.

The event will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Scotland.

“The change of venue will continue to elevate the industry’s community spirit. Dugdale is delighted to once again renew our Gold Sponsorship of this landmark event,” said David Outen, Dugdale Managing Director.

“We continue to see some very positive trends for our industry. Edinburgh 2020 will give us a perfect backdrop for our meetings, networking and dissemination of industry research and trends.”

He added: “We look forward to networking and sharing our experiences once more in Edinburgh at PVC 2020.”