Dugdale Ltd says visit to Southern Manufacturing exhibition “reconfirms buoyancy in UK manufacturing”

Last week saw leading independent PVC compounder Dugdale Ltd visiting the Southern Manufacturing exhibition in Farnborough.

Andy Pinchbeck, Dugdale Area Sales Manager, said: “The liveliness of the Southern Manufacturing show last week reconfirmed the continuing buoyancy in much of UK manufacturing. At Dugdale we are currently taking on many new projects and technical innovation in material processing, all of which bodes well for our business and for the future health of the sector.”

“A very strong Dugdale reputation in the industry in the industry continues to be reinforced by the strength of the technical and commercial teams, both of whom cater to a very wide variety of industries and applications.”

“Continuing Dugdale investments, in our equipment, Sowerby Bridge infrastructure and people, also gives the market every assurance that we are helping build a successful business future for all.”

Dugdale’s next show will see it sponsor and exhibit at the 2019 Vinyl World Congress on May 10th to 11th May in Brighton.