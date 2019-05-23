DuPont announces new additions to 3D printing materials portfolio at RAPID + TCT 2019

DuPont Transportation and Advanced Polymers has launched new additions its 3D printing portfolio at the RAPID + TCT 2019 show.

The additions include six new Zytel polyamide and Hytrel TPC-ET pellets and two new Hytrel filaments.

DuPont’s new pelletised materials for pellet extrusion modelling were developed to help increase 3D manufacturing agility and cost-effectiveness by allowing customers to switch seamlessly from prototyping to small-series, pre-series and mass production, while maintaining similar polymer properties.

The new pellets and filaments offer a range of hardnesses, fibre reinforcement options, and colours.

Christophe Paulo, Strategic Marketer EMEA, at DuPont, said: “As 3D printing capabilities advance beyond traditional prototyping and small-volume production, the industry is looking to scale up and accelerate production while driving down costs.”

“By delivering our products as pellets as well as filaments, DuPont goves customers the flexibility to use the same material across different processes. For instance, they can create prototypes with fused layer modelling and final parts with pellet extrusion modelling, or even injection moulding for very high volumes, while maintaining consistent properties.”

“The addition of pelletised materials to our offering supports the trend towards mass customisation using 3D printing.”