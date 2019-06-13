DuPont becomes independent company

DuPont has announced its debut as an independent company following the successful separation of its Agriculture Division through the spin-off Corteva.

The company was formerly known as DowDuPont, and has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticket DD.

Ed Breen, Chairman of DuPont, said: “The new DuPont launches today with leading market positions in four core markets and strong geographic, customer, and end-market diversification.”

“The company expects to drive above GDP growth through disciplined innovation, a relentless focus on ROIC, and a best-in-class cost structure. With these priorities, combined with active portfolio management and a commitment to capital returns, DuPont will remain intently focused on delivering value for our shareholders.”

Marc Doyle, CEO of DuPont, said: “DuPont is uniquely positioned to leverage its balanced portfolio, deep customer relationships, R&D expertise, and competitive operating model to win in the marketplace and drive value for all its stakeholders.”

“The company is differentiated by its materials, ingredients, and solutions expertise, aligned with attractive, high-growth markets trends, particularly in health and wellness, advanced mobility, connectivity, and sustainability – where our customer-driven innovation and value-added solutions play a transformational role.”