DuPont Biomaterials joins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100

DuPont Biomaterials has continued its partnership with The Ellen MacArthur Foundation by joining the organisation’s Circular Economy 100 (CE100) initiative, a pre-competitive innovation program accelerating the transition to a circular economy.

The program brings together corporates, governments and cities, academic institutions, emerging innovators and affiliates in a multi-stakeholder platform to learn and collaborate for a circular economy.

As a member of CE100, the company will participate in collaborative projects with other members, attend the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Annual Summit and bi-annual workshops, and join an ongoing discussion around promoting a circular economy across businesses and industries.

The company has also joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative.

Renee Henze, Global Marketing Director, DuPont Industrial Biosciences, said: “Our ultimate goal is to be a part of a circular economy, and by partnering with The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s important initiatives, we can collaborate with forward-thinking leaders around the world to progress a more sustainable marketplace.”

James George, Business Engagement Lead, Ellen Macarthur Foundation, added: “The CE100 is designed to explore, develop and act on new ways to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. With a fine balance between collaboration, innovation, and education, the network stimulates organisations like DuPont to achieve faster, greater successes than could be achieved alone. With DuPont joining the CE100, the network gains a wealth of experience in material science, and engineering rigour.”