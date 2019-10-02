DuPont gains industry recognition for LuxCR depolymerisation process

DuPont Teijin Films was presented with the award for the UK Best Recycled Plastics Product 2019 at the Plastics Industry Awards.

The award was for the LuxCR process, which represents the only source of BOPET films which have high levels of chemically recycled polymer and is compliant with EU food legislation.

The process was praised by judges as a real demonstration of chemical recycling which is available now.

Steven Davies, EMEA Packaging Market Manager at DuPont Teijin Films UK, said: “We are extremely proud to have won this award, and it reflects the hard work and dedication put in by the team to get us to this stage of our project.”

“We believe the LuxCR process can be seen as a case study to prove the economic and technical feasibility of chemical recycling working alongside mechanical recycling, opening up a wider range of high value, technically advanced end uses for plastic waste.”