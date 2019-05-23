DuPont launches new masterbatch combining anti-block and slip for PE blown film at Chinaplas 2019

DuPont has launched its new Dow Corning AMB-12235 masterbatch for PE blown film at the Chinaplas 2019 show.

The masterbatch combines an anti-block agent with a compatible slip additive to improve film processing and ensure consistent quality.

By creating synergistic effects through the right combination and amount of each active ingredient, the solution delivers a low coefficient of friction over time.

It also helps prevent migration to the film surface that can affect downstream operations and helps reduce film blocking that can cause damage, at all cost-effective low loadings.

Christophe Paulo, Industrial and Consumer Strategic Manager EMEA at DuPont, said: “This new technology advancement demonstrates our strong commitment to the success of the packaging industry by supplying innovative, silicone-based solutions that help customers achieve seamless throughput, high productivity and consistent quality.”

“When customers asked us for a simpler way to optimise PE film processing, we developed this innovative, high-performance combined masterbatch. It helps film makers avoid spending time and effort to calculate the right ration of anti-block and slip additives by trial and error.”

“It also streamlines handling, storage and management of additive inventories.”