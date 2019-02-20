DuPont Sustainable Solutions to become independent global operations management consulting firm

DowDuPont Specialty Products division has announced it will divest its DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) business to create a new, independent global operations management consulting firm.

The new firm will be supported by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm based in Geneva, Switzerland and led and operated by existing DSS management.

DSS will retain the rights to Intellectual Property related to the services it sells and will have continued access to the DuPont Sustainable Solutions name, the DuPont logo, knowledge, sites, capabilities and resources for a period of time.

The transaction is expected to close in July 2019 pending the completion of all closing conditions and financial information has not yet been disclosed.

“As client needs for a broader set of consulting services grow, the transition to an independent company will allow for increased flexibility to serve our clients and bring innovative solutions to market faster,” said Davide Vassallo, Global Managing Director of DuPont Sustainable Solutions.

“We are excited about the opportunity to build on our DuPont heritage and better meet the needs of our clients in this increasingly complex and changing world.”