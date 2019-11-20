DWS and Huntsman collaborate to bring new IROPRINT resin for SLA printing to market

DWS, a technology leader in precision stereolithography (SLA) systems and 3D printing materials, has forged a strategic cooperation with global chemical company Huntsman.

The collaboration will give footwear companies, and other industrial manufacturers, access to the SLA 3D printing of a new kind of PU-based resin, which is soft, flexible, easy to print, and can be readily adopted into manufacturing environments.

DWS worked closely with Huntsman during the development of IROPRINT R 1801 resin to ensure that the resulting material was optimised for SLA printing.

DWS shared its experience in the development of SLA 3D printing systems, which are capable of delivering highly smooth and detailed surfaces and shapes, without the need for long and costly curing processes after printing.

Maurizio Costabeber, Chief Technology Officer at DWS, said: “With the development of IROPRINT R 1801 resin for SLA< DWS and Huntsman have created a manufacturing solution that will help ease the adoption of 3D printing processes into the manufacturing environment for the creation of a multitude of industrial, rubber-like products, including, specifically, footwear and sports equipment.”

“As a well-established player in SLA, we produce a large range of our own materials for 3D printing. Working with Huntsman, though, we sped up the development of a joint solution, which avoids the post processing complexities of other existing methods, while at the same time delivering the desired result in terms of surface quality and definition on finished products.”

Stephane Peysson, Global Business Development Manager at Huntsman, said: “This announcement is the culmination of more than two years of close cooperation between DWS and Huntsman, and this is our first collaboration in the field of radiation curing 3D printing.”

“This is also the first time that DWS has teamed up with a major PU provider, taking advantage of our world-class equipment, technology, and people. As we build our 3D printing ecosystem, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with DWS, a highly innovative, pragmatic, and focused company.”

“Working together with DWS was really easy. As organisations, we are very similar. Both companies have strong links to the families that founded them, and are entrepreneurial and flexible. Crucially, we are also both aligned in our commitment to furthering the adoption of 3D printing in mass manufacturing.”