Dyne testing launch new training programme

Dyne Testing, UK based supplier of surface measurement equipment has introduced a new Training Programme around the Fundamentals of Surface Energy and Surface Tension focusing on adhesion and wetting.

The course provides specialist knowledge, process expertise and offer measurement solutions to many industry applications and is based at the Dyne Technology Centre in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

The company says the course has been built on the foundations of various adhesion problems brought to Dyne Testing by customers in manufacturing, education and research and has been developed to give an understanding of how critically important surface energy, surface tension and surface cleanliness are too bonding, printing, coating and converting operations.

A fully equipped laboratory with a wide range of high performance measurement technologies including optical and force tension meters is available on site during the half day training course.

Dyne Testing believes the hands-on training programme is suitable for technicians, quality control engineers and managers as well as those with a general interest in perfecting adhesion and measuring surface properties within many industries such as print, packaging, automotive or medical device manufacturing.