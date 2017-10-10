Dyneon wins German VCI national award

Dyneon’s ‘Up-Cycling’ plant in Burgkirchen, Bavaria, has won a Responsible-Care Competition by the Chemical Industry Association of Germany (VCI).

VCI sought projects that promote recycling opportunities, intelligent and sustainable use of resources and the reduction of their consumption.

The plant was put into operation by Dyneon, a subsidiary of 3M, in 2015 as the world's first fluoropolymer up-cycling plant. Up to 500 tons of fluoropolymer waste can be up-cycled annually with this plant. This allows for the return of valuable raw materials into the manufacturing process of new fluoropolymers thereby completing the material cycle.

Burkhard Anders, Managing Director of Dyneon, said: “Naturally we are delighted by this important industry award from the VCI. Our pilot plant in Burgkirchen shows the size of the savings that can be achieved with low consumption of resources.”

The fluoropolymer Up-Cycling process makes corrosion prohibiting linings in the chemical industry and chemically inert automotive components.