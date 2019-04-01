Eastman collaborates with Skullcandy for new wireless headphone

Eastman has collaborated with Skullcandy to create a new wireless headphone.

The Riff Wireless On-Ear Headphones uses Eastman Tritan copolyester to increase durability and chemical resistance to skin oils and hair products.

Tritan is a BPA-free, fatigue-resistant polymer found in products made by companies such as CamelBak, NuGlass and Elcam.

“We’re seeing an emerging pattern of consumers caring about the ingredients in both consumables and durable products such as electronic devices,” said Alex Dudal, Eastman Market Development Manager.

“Skullcandy is on trend with its commitment to quality materials like Tritan copolyester, proven to be superior to other polymers when it comes to strength and durability.”

Jeff Hutchings, Chief Product Officer of Skullcandy said, “Through our consumer segmentation, our research indicated that our youngest consumers have the highest need for durability in headphones, so we sought Tritan as the best material choice to serve their needs.”