Eastman offers innovative recycling technology for polyesters

Eastman has announced its intention to pursue the launch of an innovative advanced circular recycling technology that uses polyester waste which cannot be recycled by mechanical methods, and as a result, often ends up in landfills and waterways.

Using the process of methanolysis, Eastman’s advanced circular recycling technology breaks down polyester-based products into their polymer building blocks.

These building blocks can then be reintroduced to the production of new polyester-based polymers, delivering a truly circular solution.

Eastman was one of the pioneers in developing methanolysis technology at the commercial stage and has more than three decades of expertise in this innovative recycling process.

Mark Costa, Eastman’s Board Chair and CEO, said: “We recognise that plastic waste is a complex pattern that needs advanced solutions. As we have engaged potential partners, it is clear that there is high interest across the entire value chain.”

“Our long history of technical expertise in chemical processes, including methanolysis, and our leading position in copolyester chemistry enables us to provide this innovative solution to address the growing challenges of plastic waste in our environment.”

David Golden, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, and Corporate Secretary, said: “We believe we have an obligation to enhance the quality of life in a material way. As the desire grows for products that have a sustainable life cycle, Eastman continues to build on its heritage of world-class technology platforms and product innovation to offer solutions at the molecular level.”

“Today more than ever, the world needs innovation, and Eastman is excited about the possibilities we can achieve by working along the value chain, across industry sectors and with community partners to expand our efforts and make the greatest collective impact.”