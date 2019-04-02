EconCore licenses technology for thermoplastic honeycomb panels to a non-woven manufacturer

EconCore, the technology provider for continuous production of honeycomb sandwich materials, has signed a license agreement with a non-woven manufacturer.

EconCore says this license agreement addresses a wider range of applications that require improved cost-efficiency, light-weighting and additional functionalisation, such as acoustic absorption.

× Expand EconCore EconCore-Honeycomb-Blue

EconCore’s technology allows the production of honeycomb cores and sandwich panels in a fast, continuous and in-line process, directly from a thermoplastic granulate.

Due to its high efficiency, the unique technology is applied typically in larger volume market applications allowing reductions of product’s cost and weight and consequently reductions of CO2 emissions.

A number of sector leading companies around the globe license the technology from EconCore, producing honeycomb sandwich panels with thermoplastic, composite or metal skins.

The company says Tier 1 and 2 automotive suppliers benefit from good thermoformability of such panels producing light, strong and functional components of automotive interiors.

Other licensees primarily design and use the sandwich panels for applications within building, industrial packaging, trucks and trailers, amongst others.