EconCore, Ultrapolymers and DuFor team up for Recycled PET Honeycomb Development

EconCore has announced it is collaborating with Ultrapolymers and DuFor in an R&D project funded by the Flemish Government to develop a thermoplastic honeycomb core made from recycled PET.

The basis of this development is EconCore’s worldwide patented process for continuous and cost-effective production of thermoplastic honeycombs.

The two-year project was funded by the Flemish government who acknowledged the innovative technology and ecological aspect in this new product and process development.

Using the existing patented ThermHex technology which allows for fast, continuous production, EconCore managed to further improve and upgrade the process to allow the use of recycled materials that are being converted into high performing cost-efficient honeycomb cores.

Dieter Vogeleer, Account Manager at Ultrapolymers, said: “By joining forces with EconCore, we are thrilled about the possibility to test and eventually bring to market a smart, innovative and sustainable product that contributes towards the circular economy of plastics.”

Marco Brons, Technical Director at DuFor, added: “Being involved in this project is in line with our focus to provide innovative and customized solutions for applications or products where recycled PET materials are used.”