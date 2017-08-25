Econic catalyst could cut carbon and make cheap polyols

Researchers at Econic Technologies, based in Cheshire, have cracked a method to turn carbon dioxide into a polyurethane base.

Polyols, a key building block in polyurethane plastics, can be made from captured carbon dioxide, with a ‘tunable catalyst’ invented by Econic.

Polyurethanes are used across plastics applications, particularly in foams and flexibles – the technology enables polyol manufacturers to incorporate bespoke amounts of captured carbon emissions into polyol chains during the manufacturing process. The amount of CO2 can be altered depending on the performance requirements of the application.

The tunable catalyst means that carbon dioxide can be incorporated at low pressures via equipment that is retrofitted easily and economically to existing production plants. By allowing for a reduction of oil-based feedstocks, the catalyst could save a typical production unit with an output of 50kte/annum in excess of £36 million per year.

Dr Rowena Sellens, CEO of Econic Technologies, said: “From cars and mattresses, to footwear and fridges, polyols and the polyurethanes they make are a fundamental component of an incredibly wide range of applications. The positive potential for businesses and the planet, provided by Econic Technologies’ catalysts, is huge – and so are our ambitions.

“As the tunable catalyst moves out the lab and into mainstream use, we are aiming to work with our customers to totally transform polyurethane manufacturing: making it greener, cheaper and safer.”