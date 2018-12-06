Econic Technologies appoints former LyondellBasell President as Chairman

× Expand econic

UK-based cleantech company, Econic Technologies, has announced the appointment of Dr. Just Jansz as the new non-executive Chair to the board of directors to take it into the next phase of business scale-up.

Having worked in the chemical industry for over 30 years, and holding a PhD in chemical metallurgy from Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands, Jansz brings a wealth of global expertise to Econic.

His previous roles include senior positions at Shell, Basell and LyondellBasell, and he is the founder and Managing Director of business and technology management consultancy Expertise Beyond Borders.

As a former President of Technology Business at LyondellBasell, Jansz has extensive experience in the polyolefin industry and related value chains, in commercialising innovation and in monetising IP.

He is currently serving as a non-executive director on the board of Synthomer plc, and is a senior advisor with Natrium Capital Ltd.

Jansz succeeds David Morgan, who is stepping down from the role.

Dr Rowena Sellens, CEO of Econic Technologies, commented: “With his vast experience of working with companies of varying sizes, Just’s appointment is a great addition to Econic Technologies as we embark on the next exciting phase of scaling the business with our customer partners.”

Dr. Just Jansz added: “I’m excited to be working with the team at Econic Technologies. The company has made formidable progress in scaling its unique technology, and I look forward to using my experience to help see Econic Technologies continue on its impressive growth path, successfully commercialise the technology and realise its full potential.”