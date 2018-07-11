Econic Technologies appoints new Head of Process Development

Econic Technologies has announced the appointment of David Walker as the Head of Process Development.

A chartered member of the IChemE and Cambridge University-educated chemical engineer, Walker will take on responsibility for Econic’s process development programmes and customer demonstration facility.

Walker will be working on Econic Technologies’ technology development projects across both catalyst manufacture and polymerisation as the team transitions its technology to customers.

Walker brings extensive experience in catalyst technology, process design, product delivery and management of multi-disciplinary technical teams, having started his career at Davy Process Technologies, the process licensing arm of Johnson Matthey.

× Expand David Walker

He has also been involved in commissioning global chemical plants in the USA, Egypt and China and has recently project and technically managed the development of a novel catalyst product using advanced, step change ceramic 3D printing technology.

The company says Walker’s experience in the process, automotive, aerospace, electronics and glass industries will prove valuable as Econic Technologies continues its year of growth that also saw it close a £7million funding round, open its customer demonstration facility and appoint Leigh Taylor Head of Sales and Licensing.

Dr Rowena Sellens, CEO of Econic Technologies, commented: ‘It has already been a strong year for Econic Technologies and David’s appointment is a great addition to the team. He brings the perfect blend of practical know how and industry insight to the role and we really look forward to working with him’.

Walker added: ‘Econic Technologies is a really exciting company on the grow and I can’t wait to get fully stuck in. I’m looking forward to adding my experience to an incredibly talented team’.