Econic Technologies appoints new Head of Sales and Licensing

Econic Technologies has appointed Leigh Taylor as Head of Sales and Licensing.

Taylor previously held a global responsibility for leading and developing the commercial and technology development strategy for Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies Syngas and Substitute Natural Gas (SNG) business as Vice President.

His experience includes catalyst and polymers manufacturing, technology development, engineering and technical services and intellectual property licensing.

As a graduate in Chemical Engineering, Leigh’s initial technical roles in the polymer industry were at Norsk Hydro and ICI’s catalyst and licensing business Synetix.

Following Johnson Matthey’s acquisition of Synetix in 2002, Taylor worked in numerous commercial roles within the catalyst business before becoming Vice President at Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies in 2011.

“Leigh’s breadth of experience within the chemicals and catalyst market, along with his proven commercial success in developing businesses within challenging global markets makes him an excellent addition to the team,” said Rowena Sellens, CEO of Econic Technologies.

“Econic Technologies has had a busy few months – opening the UK’s first ever carbon capture utilisation demonstration plant and closing a major funding round that included new investment from climate investment group OGCI Ventures. Welcoming Leigh to the team is yet another example of our company growth as we take positive steps to drive the market adoption of polyols while raising awareness of the positive potential of carbon.”

Taylor added: “I’m looking forward to continuing the great work the business has done so far and expanding our horizons globally as we bring its innovative catalyst technologies to the forefront of the carbon capture utilisation market.”