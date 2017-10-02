Econic Technologies joins Asian petrochemical group SCG Chemicals to develop high molecular weight polymers

Econic Technology, a British material research company based in Cheshire, has partnered with one of Southeast Asia’s largest petrochemical companies, SCG Chemicals.

The venture will test applications of Econic Technologies catalysts to manufacture high molecular weight polymers.

× Expand Graphic of Econic process

SCG Chemicals is one of Thailand’s largest integrated petrochemical companies and a key industrial producer in the Asia-Pacific region.

The partners will develop processes to manufacture carbon dioxide-based high molecular weight polymers using Econic’s catalyst technologies

Rowena Sellens, CEO of Econic Technologies, said: “This opportunity to work with a partner that sees the potential beyond CO2-polyols is a fantastic step forward in expanding the breadth of the applications possible, as well as showcasing the relevance of our catalyst technologies as we move towards commercialisation on a global scale.”

Suracha Udomsak, Head of Technology Business at SCG Chemicals, said: “This is an exciting milestone for us, allowing SCG Chemicals to collaborate with experts to create innovation that could offer a better living standard to society. This collaboration is an example of technological development that will create impact on both higher material performance and sustainability aspects."