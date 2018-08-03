Ecosurety joins OPRL as first compliance scheme member

OPRL’s membership continues to expand as Ecosurety has become the first compliance scheme to sign up to support the two schemes’ joint members more effectively.

A new member has joined OPRL every three days in 2018.

This latest broadening of membership categories means Ecosurety’s clients can access a fully aligned service on the recyclability and labelling of its packaging as part of their OPRL membership.

“This is another major step forward for us as we work to strengthen the end to end service members receive. We're over the moon that Ecosurety is joining OPRL and can support our joint members in using our labelling effectively,” said Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL.

“With an eye to future Extended Producer Responsibility provisions, and as PREP UK, our new designing for recyclability tool, comes online and addresses both environmental and infrastructure impacts, this collaborative approach will help retailers and brands manage their packaging range with circularity fully embedded.”

James Piper, Managing Director of Ecosurety, added: “We are looking forward to work closely together on our first project, the #LeedsByExample awareness campaign that starts in September and is targeting on-the-go recycling.”