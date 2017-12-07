EcoVyn continues growth with Naylor Polymers acquisition

× Expand Handshake

Wales-based PVC processor, EcoVyn, has acquired the assets of Naylor Polymers, a division of Naylor Drainage Ltd.

The plant and machinery from Naylor Polymers, which includes pulverising, compounding, blending and granulating facilities, will be transferred to EcoVyn’s production site in Wrexham, where it will increase existing capacity.

Simon Burgess, Managing Director at EcoVyn said the move continues the company’s ongoing, long term strategy of both organic and acquisitive growth in the PVC industry.

“This acquisition puts us in a strong position to capitalise on the burgeoning market for PVC materials. We have been surprised at the level of consistent demand both in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world,” Burgess explained.

“Our sales have been growing year on year helped by the exchange rate but also by our innovative approach to customer demand. We are supplying our materials as far afield as South Korea and India”.

Earlier this year EcoVyn also extended its warehousing to 60,000 sq. ft. to accommodate additional capacity following an increase in customer demand. In June it installed a twin deck Maag pulveriser capable of producing consistent, fine particle pulver and it has taken on a number of new staff members.

“Our most important investment has been in people and I am proud to head a strong management team”, Burgess said.

“Now we have taken on additional technical and quality control staff to fulfil customer expectations. Despite challenging times and a degree of uncertainty over Brexit we have come through with the help of our stakeholders, including the Welsh Government who have been very supportive.”