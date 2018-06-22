EcoVyn reduce waste by 94 per cent with Bunting Drawer Magnets

EcoVyn has installed two Bunting Drawer Filter Magnets to remove ferrous metal contamination from plastic waste.

The Bunting Drawer Filter Magnet enables the removal of ferrous metal from free-flowing materials and since the installation of the magnetic separators, EcoVyn has reduced its waste by 94 per cent.

Bunting recommended its Drawer Filter Magnets to be installed between the screw conveyor, transporting the 8-10mm sized infeed material and the metal detector.

The Drawer Filters installed at EcoVyn have two rows of high strength Rare Earth Neodymium Magnets.

× Expand Bunting Bunting Magnetics Drawer Magnets at Ecovyn Ferrous metal captured on the surface of the Tube Magnets

The top row has two Tube Magnets with three in the second row aligned to sit below the gap in the top row, ensuring that all the product strikes at least one of the Tube Magnets, where ferrous metal is attracted by the strong magnetic field and captured.

Since installing the Drawer Filter Magnets, EcoVyn has established a 20 minute cleaning frequency is required, highlighting the high level of metal contamination commonly found in plastic waste.

The ferrous metal found captured on the Tube Magnets ranges from small fine ferrous dust to nails, washers, steel sheet shards and electrical capacitors.