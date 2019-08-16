Edible packaging by Lucozade gets Government funding

Due to newly secured Government funding a Lucozade Ribena Suntory-backed edible, plastic-free packaging innovation is taking a step closer to being rolled out on the high-street.

Made entirely from seaweed extract, a material called Notpla, the capsules, called Oohos, offer a way to deliver drinks under 100ml in a plastic-free form.

They are completely edible and naturally biodegrade in four to six weeks, just as quickly as a piece of fruit.

The funding, secured by Ooho manufacturer Notpla, in partnership with Lucozade Ribena Suntory and Vita Mojo, has been awarded by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, the UK Government’s innovation agency.

The company says the funding will focus on perfecting the technology behind Oohos, with the aim of creating a machine that could be installed in gyms or restaurants and manufacture up to 3,000 Oohos a day with drinks like Lucozade Sport.

Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “With Government backing, we are excited to see how Oohos can be rolled out and made more widely available. We are proud to be collaborating with Notpla on this new evolution in manufacturing and we will continue to make positive steps to become as sustainable as possible.”

Lise Honsinger, CFO at Notpla, added: “Notpla is thrilled to have received Government support for this project, as it moves us one step closer to seeing our product commercialised, and also allows us to grow the team, creating four new engineering roles this year. It is great to have Lucozade Ribena Suntory on board, supporting us as a trial partner, as well as restaurant Vita Mojo.”