Edison Award honours DuPont composite bonding adhesive

An innovative composite bonding adhesive from DuPont has earned silver honours at the 2019 Edison Awards in New York City.

Developed with a team at Audi, Betaforce 9050M composite bonding adhesive for automotive mass production and multi-material substrates enables significant weight reduction and improves torsional stiffness of vehicles.

× Expand Alyssa Ringler New York, NY: Edison Awards 2019

These innovative characteristics result in better fuel efficiency, safety, handling, comfort, and carbon dioxide reduction.

Good handling strength after short curing times enables short tack times which significantly improve manufacturing productivity.

Scott Collick, Global Research and Development Director for DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by the Edison Awards judges for this innovative solution.”

“Betaforce 9050M provides economic benefits for our customers by enabling lightweight substrates like carbon fibre to be incorporated more widely into vehicles. This then helps OEM’s meet and exceed regulations. The improved fuel economy also benefits consumers.”