EEF and Squire Patton Boggs release new report 'Navigating Brexit: The Migration Minefield'

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation and global law firm Squire Patton Boggs has released a new report that warns nearly half of the UK’s manufacturers remain concerned about their ability to access skills post-Brexit.

The report, “Navigating Brexit: The Migration Minefield” shows a slump in job applications from the EU since last year, but 17 per cent of companies saw a drop in applications from European citizens.

A Further 13 per cent of manufacturers still report an increase in EU workers leaving their businesses, with many of those employees returning to the EU permanently, resulting in companies struggling to recruit suitably skilled staff in the UK.

EEF says the report calls on the government to move swiftly to give companies and their workforce increased clarity over the future of EU citizens working in the UK to stem the outward flow.

According to the report 39 per cent of manufacturers need support in understanding ways to support EU employees to gain residency status and 68 per cent want guidance on what the changes after March 2019 will mean for employers and their EU employees.

To tackle the growing skills issue, companies are taking steps to hold onto older workers with specialist skills, with 16 per cent having implemented or are currently implementing such policies.

Additionally, 47 per cent of those manufacturers questioned are also increasing training programmes for all existing employees with 37 per cent increasing apprenticeship and graduate recruitment programmes.

“Skills shortages are endemic in manufacturing and engineering and companies are becoming increasingly concerned about their ability to access the skills they need post-Brexit,” Tim Thomas, Director of Skills and Employment Policy at EEF.

“While the slump in job applications from the EU has slowed, there is still much to be done to make sure UK businesses are still able to attract the very best talent from Europe over the coming months as we proceed towards our exit from the EU as well as retaining that talent after Britain leaves the EU.”