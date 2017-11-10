EEF CEO appointed Chair of Institute of Export

Terry Scuoler, the Chief Executive of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, has been appointed as Chair of the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Scuoler is standing down as Chief Executive of EEF at the end of November, takes up his position with immediate effect.

The Institute of Export and International Trade's mission is to enhance the export performance of the United Kingdom by setting and maintaining professional standards in international trade management and export practice. This is principally achieved by the provision of education, training and practical business support services to companies of all sizes.

His appointment comes at a crucial time with the UK’s impending exit from the European Union and the need to expand its presence in fast growing emerging markets. As the global economy is enjoying a synchronised upswing in trade, Scuoler’s role will be crucial in helping exports enter new markets. He was the also Chair of CEEMET, the European Manufacturers’ Body for three years from July 2014.

× Expand EEF Terry Scuoler, Chair of EEF

Lesley Bachelor, Director General of the Institute of Export, said: “We are delighted to have secured someone with Terry’s undoubted political and commercial expertise in overseas markets to help drive our strategy forward. The need to grow our exports is right at the top of the political agenda and Terry will bring a wealth of expertise from working with Government in London and Brussels during his period with EEF.”

Scuoler said: “Exporting is the lifeblood of UK manufacturing and vital to our economic growth. There has never been a more important time to drive our performance in growing global markets and I am delighted to take up this position at such a crucial period.

“I have been fortunate to spend considerable time in overseas markets, working closely with European partners in particular, and I look forward to helping Lesley Bachelor and the Institute help drive export growth.”