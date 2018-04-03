EEF conference addresses Brexit impact on manufacturing in the North East

The EEF, The Manufacturers’ Organisation hosted the Making Brexit Work – Preparing Manufacturers for Brexit conference in Newcastle on 28th March 2018, a year on from the triggering of Article 50.

Underlining the event’s importance, the Department for Exiting the EU’s recent economic analysis found that the North East will be the worst affected region by Brexit. The analysis suggests that both no deal and free trade deal scenarios could lead to 16 per cent and 11 per cent reduction’s in the region’s economy respectively.

The event brought together over 60 North East business and manufacturing leaders to identify key concerns and opportunities presented by Brexit.

The event is the second in the EEF’s Brexit roadshow series, a response to EEF member’s calls for greater clarity on the implications of Brexit on their daily operations.

Speakers ranged from national and regional government leaders, specialist advisers and policy experts, including Lord John Shipley, Vice President of the LGA, and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson, Henry Newman, Director of Open Europe.

Topics discussed included Brexit’s impact on imports and exports, trade, migration and skills, which will provide the latest insight and practical guidance on Brexit directly to North East manufacturers.

Hilary Douglas, Head of Corporate Affairs, EEF, said: “We are one year on from the triggering of Article 50, and manufacturers are still desperate for clarity so that they can prepare for Brexit. The high levels of sign-up we’ve received to our roadshow series is testament to this demand. Getting Brexit right for manufacturers is not only critical for the sector, but also for the UK economy."

Lord Shipley, Board Member of the NE Regional Development Agency and Deputy Chair of the Advisory Committee for the Regional Growth Fund, added: “The clock is ticking, and it is ever-more crucial that we prepare the North East’s manufacturing industries for Brexit, whatever form it takes. Yesterday’s event focused on ensuring that both manufacturers and policymakers are Brexit-proofing effectively, but also identifying any potential opportunities presented by leaving the EU."