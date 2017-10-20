EEF division NDI announce conference and dinner at Alderley Edge

NDI, a division of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, will hold its annual conference bringing together a ‘Who’s Who’ from the military, aerospace and security industries.

The two day National Conference and Dinner in November will examine the risks and opportunities within the military, security, aerospace and space sectors over the next two years. Topics to be covered will include Brexit negotiations, future developments in North American markets and the seemingly growing risk from cyber-attack which will all shape business conditions over the short to medium term.

The event will also give delegates the opportunity to hear from Harriet Baldwin, the Minister of State for Defence Procurement, as well as senior figures within the industry sectors and thought leaders from both public and private sectors.

There will also be the opportunity for networking with peers and ‘meet the buyer’ sessions through facilitated one on one meetings. There will also be key breakout panels led by the Ministry of Defence, Thales and Airbus.

Speakers include - Professor Trevor Taylor, RUSI – Brexit Military Spending Power, Implications and Opportunities; Richard Daniel, CEO Raytheon – International Opportunity and Development; Mark Camillo, Head of Professional Indemnity and Cyber. AIG – Managing Cyber Exposure and Bending the Risk Curve; Brian Johnson, UK Business Development Director BAe Systems Maritime – Update on UK Naval Programmes, timings and opportunities.

The conference will be held over two days, 22 - 23 November, at Alderley Park in Cheshire.

For details of how to book visit www.ndi.org.uk.