EEF Future Manufacturing Awards 2018 National winners announced

The National winners of the 2018 EEF Future Manufacturing Awards have been announced.

The EEF chose from hundreds of entries and the organisation says it heard inspiring stories of growth, innovation, leadership and talent development.

As well as ground-breaking programmes of health and safety, sustainability and outstanding accounts of how apprentices have seized every opportunity to learn and develop.

Paxman, which produces silicone scalp cooling caps for cancer treatment, has been awarded two awards, Manufacturer of the Year and Business Growth and Strategy.

While Surface Measurement Systems, provider of solutions for polymers and packaging won this years Innovation award.

The Future Manufacturing Awards highlight the resilience, determination and ingenuity of the UK’s manufacturing community, providing a fantastic opportunity to showcase everything that is great about the industry, says the EEF

Our Future Manufacturing Award Apprentice categories celebrate the achievements of apprentices in engineering and manufacturing businesses.

“It is such a privilege to be awarded two prestigious EEF awards for our US export strategy. The US market is the largest in the world, so we are incredibly proud of the progress since receiving FDA clearance,” said Kathryn Daniel, Marketing and Communications Manager, Paxman.

“We continue to work hard to educate the general public and clinicians about the science and benefits of the treatment, so they understand the importance of scalp cooling as a way of improving quality of life and giving patients increased control during chemotherapy treatment.”