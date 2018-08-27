EEF launches dedicated Brexit hotline

EEF has launched a dedicated Brexit hotline to help companies understand the implications of the technical notices.

"While we welcome the increased clarity for businesses, we urge Government to publish the remaining notices as soon as possible so companies can have the full picture of what a no-deal scenario will mean for them," said EEF.

"The decision to allow importers to defer VAT payments is very gratefully received and is something EEF has been campaigning hard for with Government in order to protect the 145,000 businesses in the UK which are above the VAT threshold."

Brexit experts are currently analysing technical notices and will be publishing easy-to-understand summaries on the EEF website.