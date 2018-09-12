EEF launches new robotics and automation training course

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation has launched a new training course to re-train and up-skill employees covering the knowledge and practical skills involved with robotic and automation engineering.

EEF says this will make the organisation one of the few providers able to offer training which will lead to the EAL Level 3 Certificate in Robotics and Automation.

According to EEF there is a significant gap between where the workforce is now and where it needs to be and believes there is an essential need to develop the right skills to work alongside robotics and automated technology in factories in a manufacturing environment.

The course will take place over eight weeks at EEF’s Advanced Technology Training Centre in Birmingham.

The course will include topics such as, mechanical and electrical maintenance of automation, robot processes and functions, automated control systems and machine software design.

Aimed at employees with existing knowledge in manufacturing, the course is for those who wish to learn about robotics and automation engineering, as well as technicians and engineers wanting to enhance their skills.