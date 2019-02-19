EEF rebrands as Make UK to reflect manufacturing sector changes

× Expand The new Made UK branding EEF

The Manufacturers’ association, EEF, has unveiled a re-brand to ‘Make UK’ in a move it says reflects the "change and evolution" of the sector.

Launched at the association’s annual conference in London today (19th February), CEO Stephen Phipson said the “time is right” for the change as it looks to position itself to adapt for the tasks ahead.

“Doing this today, at such an important time for the sector, is no coincidence,” he said. “The future will be challenging but what we have learnt over more than 100 years is that we rise to such tasks.

“Over the coming years, whilst our trading relationship with Europe and the rest of the world will change, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and automation will change it further still. As our sector grows, evolves and faces the future, we feel now is the right time to change and position ourselves for the exciting tasks ahead.”

“Making our voices heard”

During his opening address at the conference, Phipson told delegates that whereas ordinarily addressing the skills gap tops the association’s list of priorities, he made it clear that Brexit has overtaken skills as its main focus.

“Our aim is to make Government understand the impact of their decisions on our sector. We are working hard to make the manufacturing industry’s voice heard. Sometimes we succeed and sometimes we do not, so we have to keep repeating ourselves and communicating with politicians to ensure the message gets across.”

Phipson said that during talks the association continues to press that ‘no deal’ would be “catastrophic in many areas”, and that it is vital that there is no friction at the border, access to skilled labour is easily achievable and regulatory alignment issues must ensure ease of trade. “The pantomime in Westminster needs to end” he told delegates.

“Difficulties over the last few days”

During the opening address, Phipson acknowledged the announcement of Honda’s intention to close its UK manufacturing facility in Swindon.

He said that in the face of this and other difficulties and challenges the organisation would “provide support as the landscape unfolds.”

Future Direction

Finally, Phipson also announced the launch of a new National Membership board (NMB), which will inform the association’s future direction on policy prorities, member services development and specialist support around key national issues.