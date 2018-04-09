EEF Webinar to kick off major enquiry ahead of Autumn Budget

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation is hosting a webinar for manufacturers and those who work closely with the sector on Thursday 10th May 2018.

During the webinar EEF will report on its initial comparisons of the performance of different subsectors within industry against each other domestically, and compared to our major international competitors.

The webinar is part of a work programme being carried out by EEF, which will feed into the Autumn Budget Statement, to help boost the UK’s productivity performance and get manufacturing productivity growth back on trend.

EEF will report on its assessment of how these sectors compare and whether there are factors which might explain why some do better than others.

Attendees will then be invited to share specific insights to challenge to enhance EEF’s assessment, this feedback will inform the second part of EEF’s work through to the Autumn Budget.

EEF says this will enable them to put forward policy recommendations to the Chancellor of the Exchequer and Business Secretary with the aim of building momentum for the Industrial Strategy and getting manufacturing productivity growth back on trend.

“Concerns about the UK’s productivity performance aren’t confined to economists and policy makers, we know this matters to businesses too and particularly innovative, export-focused manufacturers,” said Lee Hopley, EEF Chief Economist.

“In order to do this industry and government need to understand where the pain points are and which levers we can pull to get results. This is what EEF’s latest research project is hoping to shed a lot more light on. Companies, business advisors and employees within manufacturing can help us get there by sharing best practice and highlighting the business environment challenges that are getting in the way of a productivity revival.”