EEF wins at European Association Awards 2018

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, has been awarded Best National Association at the European Association Awards 2018 and was shortlisted for Best Use of Social Media.

The event for membership organisations across Europe was held in Brussels on 23rd February and recognised individuals, teams and initiatives who highlight excellence in how associations operate and serve their members.

× Expand ANTONIO_SALGADO Alex Bell (second from left) and Fergus McReynolds (second from right) of EEF collect the award from the judges.

EEF says the judging panel were impressed with its innovations, advancements and developments in the work it does to champion and support the UK manufacturing sector.

Stephen Phipson CBE, CEO of EEF, said: “We are enormously proud to receive this prestigious award which reaffirms the hard work that we do for our members. UK manufacturing is a vibrant and dynamic industry and central to the UK’s economic prosperity. Our teams across the UK work tirelessly to help our member businesses to compete, innovate and grow.”