EEF/Womble Bond Dickinson survey demonstrates public believes manufacturing vital for future of post-Brexit economy

According to a survey carried out by YouGov for EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation and law firm Womble Bond Dickinson, 70 per cent of people agree that the UK cannot tackle future problems without a strong manufacturing sector.

When further probed, 69 per cent of those believe that when the UK leaves the EU, manufacturing is important to secure our place in the global economy, while 61 per cent felt that a strong manufacturing sector was important to secure long-term employment for future generations.

From the survey 79 per cent of people believe that the Government should place more value on manufacturing and 49 per cent say more should be spent on training the next generation of manufacturers.

However, despite the public placing a high value on the role of manufacturing only 19 per cent of parents of children aged 18 and under would encourage their children to work in the sector.

The poll shows 31 per cent of parents thought the sector was poorly paid whilst just over a quarter said they do not want their offspring working on a production line.

Of those who said they would encourage their child to work in the sector, 24 per cent would encourage their son compared to 14 per cent of those who were thinking about a daughter.

One of the reasons for the gender divide given in the survey included that the industry is too male dominated and that they would want their daughter to do something more “professional”.

“It’s clear that there are massive misconceptions about manufacturing although it is pleasing that the UK public feels the sector is important for the country’s economy and that Government should invest more in its future,” said Stephen Phipson, CEO of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation.

“Clearly, we need to continue to push Government to work with industry to invest more in creating the next generation of manufacturers to ensure we are able to maintain Britain’s impressive place in global manufacturing, and go on to improve further and grow.”