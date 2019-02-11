Element’s exceptional growth recognised by Sunday Times listing

Element Materials Technology, one of the world’s leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services, has been listed at number 143 in this year’s Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.

The impressive debut is recognition of Element’s seventh successive year of sustained and positive revenue and EBITDA growth.

The Group’s organic growth and M&A strategy has allowed it to become a world-class, customer-first testing partner with greater capabilities and capacity, wider geographic berth and superior technical strength.

Published on the 10th February in the Sunday Times, the International Top Track 200 ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales, measured over their latest two years of available accounts.

Charles Noall, President and CEO of Element, said: “We are delighted to be included in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 which recognises the Group’s exceptional growth journey.”

“Since 2017, we have successfully completed the acquisition and integration of 13 high quality businesses, including the transformative acquisition of Exova PLC, allowing us to significantly increase our international footprint, technical capabilities, and global community of experts in order to best support our customers.”